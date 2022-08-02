NewsIndia
TMC MP takes bite of raw brinjal in Lok Sabha to prove THIS point related to price rise

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar left the Lok Sabha surprised after she bit a raw brinjal to demonstrate the pain of people caused due to price rise in LPG cylinders.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:18 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar pulled out a raw brinjal and bit it to show the plight of common people due to hike in the prices of LPG (cooking gas) cylinders
  • Dastidar said that the cost of LPG has risen from Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per cylinder which has disturbed the budget of a household

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, participating in a debate in the House on Monday pulled out a raw brinjal and bit it to show the plight of common people due to hike in the prices of LPG (cooking gas) cylinders. "Do they want us to eat raw vegetables," she said, targetting the government in a debate on price rise initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari. Dastidar said that the cost of LPG has risen from Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per cylinder which has disturbed the budget of a household.

Beginning the debate, Tewari had said that during the past 14 months, the inflation rate has been in double digits, making it the highest in 30 years.

He also noted that GST has been increased on daily items like rice, curd, paneer and unfortunately, even the children have not been spared as stationary prices have also gone up. Speaking in Hindi, he concluded the debate with a Punjabi couplet saying that since demonetisation, the country`s economy is on a downward trajectory.

Defending the government, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said in the neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan, the inflation is rising and so is unemployment, but "despite such a bad situation in India, the poor are still getting two-time meal for free..."

