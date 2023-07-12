Caught On Camera: Two Delhi Policemen Nabbed Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe In Mangolpuri During CBI Raid, Arrested

New Delhi: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two Delhi Police head constables for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50000 from an e-rickshaw charging and parking contractor in the Mangolpuri area of the national capital. The arrested persons have been identified as Bhim and Akshay. Both are head constables in the Delhi Police and are presently posted at Mangolpuri Police Station.

#WATCH | CCTV footage of CBI raid under Mangolpuri Police Station area in Delhi on 10th July where one of the accused Head Constable Bheem Singh was seen attempting to flee, but he was caught. CBI has registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case.



(Source: CCTV… pic.twitter.com/qeoka3n40t — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

How Did The CBI Arrest Them?

CBI said that it had received a complaint on July 10 from a man who runs a shop for charging e-rikshaws at his shop LSC Market, K Block Mangolpuri, Delhi. In his complaint, the man alleged that on July 7, Bhim - the Head Constable of Mangolpuri Police Station - threatened him to disrupt the operation of his e-rikshaw charging shop and seize the e-rikshaws.

He also allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for allowing the parking and charging of e-rikshaws in front of his shop. Following this, the CBI planned an operation and decided to conduct a raid to catch them while accepting the bribe.

During the CBI raid, one of the accused Bhim, tried to flee but was overpowered by an CBI official. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed outside the police station and the video footage has now become viral on social media.