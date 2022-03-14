हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

Caught on camera: Uma Bharti throws stone at liquor store, demands liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh

The former Union minister said that through her act, she has warned the local administration to get the liquor shop shut within a week.

Caught on camera: Uma Bharti throws stone at liquor store, demands liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Former union minister Uma Bharti on Sunday (March 13, 2022) hurled a stone at a liquor store in the Barkhera Pathani area of Bhopal. The BJP leader walked into a liquor store and threw a stone at alcohol bottles while claiming that the shop has been creating problems for women in the locality.

Sharing a video on her Twitter handle, the BJP leader said, "Several liquor stores sell alcohol to people in this slum inhabited by labourers in Bhopal's Azad Nagar. The entire savings of labourers is wasted on alcohol. The residents including women protested against the shops which are set up against government norms."

“The administration repeatedly assured of shutting these shops, but no action was taken over the years. Today, I have asked the civic authorities to shut these liquor shops and kiosks within a week,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, surrounded by her supporters and local residents, is seen entering the liquor shop, lifting a stone and hurling it at some bottles kept on the shelf. After that, her followers raise slogans in her support and also chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai'.

Take a look: 

Through her act, the former Union minister has warned the local administration to get the liquor shop shut within a week. For the last six months, the Bharti has been aggressively campaigning against the consumption and sale of liquor. The BJP leader’s attack on a liquor shop was the "first of many steps" she will be taking in this direction.

