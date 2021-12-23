CBI arrests 11 more in a whopping Rs 60,000cr Pearl Group scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 11 more persons in connection with Rs 60,000 crore Pearls Group scam case.

The agency said that the Group allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore from around 5 crore investors across the country by illegally operating different investment schemes. They did so without any statutory approval with a motive of duping gullible investors, claimed CBI.

“CBI has arrested 11 persons namely Shri Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Shri Prem Seth, Shri Manmohan Kamal Mahajan, Shri Mohanlal Sehajpal, Shri Kanwaljit Singh Toor (all from Pearls Group), Shri Praveen Kumar Agarwal, Shri Manoj Kumar Jain, Shri Akash Agarwal, Shri Anil Kumar Khemka, Shri Subhash Agarwal, Shri Rajesh Agarwal (all businessmen) from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar etc.,” said CBI in a statement.

CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry on the directions of the Supreme Court against Pearls Group. In the course of the investigation, a case was registered against companies PGF Limited and PACL Limited and persons including Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others including Directors of these two flagship companies of the Pearls Group.

In 2016, CBI had arrested Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, Sukhdev Singh, Subrata Bhattacharya and Gurmeet Singh. A chargesheet was filed against them the same year.

The agency is further investigating the roles of other people connected with the scam.

Live TV