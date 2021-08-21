CBI arrests absconding accused in Punjab National Bank loan fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused in a bank fraud case from the International Airport in Delhi.

A case was registered on December 16, 2015 against Aarti Kalra, her husband Sunny Kalra and others on the allegations that the accused (Director of White Tiger Steels Pvt Ltd ) fraudulently obtained a bank loan of Rs.10 crore(approx) from Punjab National Bank, Darya Ganj Branch, New Delhi during October 2013.

It was further alleged that after a couple of months, the accused started defaulting the timely interest payment and also malafidely removed the entire goods which were pledged to the bank, due to which the loan account turned NPA. Both the accused were absconding since registration of case.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against them and three other officials of Punjab National Bank including the Chief Manager, Manager & AGM. Further investigation was kept open.

As both the accused did not join the investigation, Red Corner Notices were issued against them in the year 2016.

In pursuance of existing RCN, Sunny Kalra (her husband) was apprehended at Muscat, Oman and subsequently, he was deported to India on March 7, 2020.

CBI apprehended the other absconding accused Aarti Kalra on arrival at Delhi International Airport from UAE on August 20, 2021.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at New Delhi and has been remanded to Judicial Custody.

Live TV