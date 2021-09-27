CBI arrests accused absconding after murder of man in West Bengal’s Nadia

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a person in connection with violence and other offences that resulted in death of a man in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The alleged perpetrator who was identified as Boloram Das was caught in Pune, Maharashtra. He was served a transit remand for four days by the court.

“It was alleged that the accused along with unknown others assembled and broke into the house of the complainant with weapons like sharp dagger, pipes of tube well, iron rod and firearms,” said the CBI in a statement.

“They allegedly ransacked the house of the complainant and dragged out the husband of the complainant. One of the accused allegedly shot bullet fire at the head of the husband of the complainant due to which he collapsed drenching in blood. The victim was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital, where he was declared dead,” it added.

The CBI said that so far it has filed chargesheet against 15 persons out of which 12 are presently in judicial custody.

