CBI arrests AIIMS official on bribery charges, recovers assets worth crores

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of AIIMS Bhopal on bribery charges. The agency conducted searches at the premises of the Deputy Director on Monday (September 27) and recovered assets worth crores of rupees.

The Deputy Director allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for releasing payments of medicines and other consumables supplied to the hospital.

He was allegedly caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

“CBI has recovered cash of Rs. 6.75 lakh (approx), deposits of Rs. 1.11 crore (approx) in various bank accounts in the name of accused and his family members, documents related to investments in Mutual Fund and shares in DEMAT form worth Rs. 79.20 lakh (approx), gold coins/bar measuring 465 gram (approx) and documents related to plot and flat, etc.,” said the agency in a statement.

“CBI has arrested a Deputy Director (Admn.), AIIMS, Bhopal on 25.09.2021 for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. One lakh from the complainant,” it added.

A case was registered against the official in which it was alleged that “he demanded a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant for releasing payment of his pending bills on account of supplies of medicines and other consumables made to AIIMS, Bhopal”.

The arrested accused was produced before a Bhopal court and remanded to police custody till October 1.

Also Read: CBI arrests four persons in West Bengal coal pilferage scam

Live TV