हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI arrests AIIMS official on bribery charges, recovers assets worth crores

The Deputy Director allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for releasing payments of medicines and other consumables supplied to the hospital.

CBI arrests AIIMS official on bribery charges, recovers assets worth crores
File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of AIIMS Bhopal on bribery charges. The agency conducted searches at the premises of the Deputy Director on Monday (September 27) and recovered assets worth crores of rupees.

The Deputy Director allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for releasing payments of medicines and other consumables supplied to the hospital.

He was allegedly caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

“CBI has recovered cash of Rs. 6.75 lakh (approx), deposits of Rs. 1.11 crore (approx) in various bank accounts in the name of accused and his family members, documents related to investments in Mutual Fund and shares in DEMAT form worth Rs. 79.20 lakh (approx), gold coins/bar measuring 465 gram (approx) and documents related to plot and flat, etc.,” said the agency in a statement.

“CBI has arrested a Deputy Director (Admn.), AIIMS, Bhopal on 25.09.2021 for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. One lakh from the complainant,” it added.

A case was registered against the official in which it was alleged that “he demanded a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant for releasing payment of his pending bills on account of supplies of medicines and other consumables made to AIIMS, Bhopal”.

The arrested accused was produced before a Bhopal court and remanded to police custody till October 1.

Also Read: CBI arrests four persons in West Bengal coal pilferage scam

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBIAIIMSAIIMS Bhopalbriberycrime
Next
Story

Kerala YouTuber, who claimed to have Tipu Sultan's throne, sent to judicial custody for swindling money

Must Watch

PT4M41S

BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to UP CM Yogi, says– MSP of sugarcane should be ₹400