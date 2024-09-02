CBI Arrests Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandeep Ghosh In Graft Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandeep Ghosh in an alleged corruption case related to the medical college. While Ghosh was subjected to a polygraph test as well in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College, the CBI is yet to find concrete evidence in the case. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Ghosh was transferred to another college after an uproar over the case.

The hospital's former deputy superintendent Dr Akhtar Ali had lodged complaints of financial irregularities on multiple counts at the establishment during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

Sandeep Ghosh was accused of mishandling the rape-murder case and not registering the case even hours after the dead body was found. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted lie detector tests on Ghosh and others as part of their investigation into the rape and murder of a female medical student at the institute. The CBI has also registered a case concerning alleged financial irregularities at the facility.

The medical college gained significant media attention following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9, leading to the arrest of a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy.

On August 29, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended the membership of Dr. Sandip Ghosh amid an ongoing CBI investigation.

The rape-murder case was transferred to the CBI after an order from the Kolkata High Court. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Meanwhile, junior doctors from various medical colleges in Kolkata staged a rally on Monday, marching toward the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar. They demanded the resignation of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, accusing him of inaction in preventing the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14. The rally was halted by police at guardrails on BB Ganguly Street, short of reaching Lalbazar. The doctors insisted that their protest was peaceful and requested a meeting with the police commissioner. Despite being stopped, they called for the rally to proceed closer to the headquarters and eventually sat on the street, chanting slogans in protest.