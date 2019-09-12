close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI arrests Ministry of Home Affairs' officer with Rs 16 lakh alleged bribe money

The arrested officer, Dhiraj Kumar, was trying to bribe a CBI official.

CBI arrests Ministry of Home Affairs&#039; officer with Rs 16 lakh alleged bribe money
Images Credit: Pixabay

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested a section officer working with the Ministry of Home Affairs' with Rs 16 lakh alleged bribe money. The arrested officer, Dhiraj Kumar, was trying to bribe a CBI official.

Live TV

According to sources, the CBI had initiated an investigation against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The IPS officer offered Rs 2 crore to settle the case, sent through Kumar. 

The concerned CBI official informed his seniors about the Rs 2 crore bribe, who then laid a trap to catch Kumar red-handed. He was arrested with the alleged first installation of Rs 16 lakh.

Tags:
CBIMinistry of Home Affairsbribe
Next
Story

Congress leaders meet to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, minus Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

PT7M1S

10-day long festival of Ganeshotsav is going to end today with Ganpati Visarjan