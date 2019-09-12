CBI arrests Ministry of Home Affairs' officer with Rs 16 lakh alleged bribe money

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested a section officer working with the Ministry of Home Affairs' with Rs 16 lakh alleged bribe money. The arrested officer, Dhiraj Kumar, was trying to bribe a CBI official.

According to sources, the CBI had initiated an investigation against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The IPS officer offered Rs 2 crore to settle the case, sent through Kumar.

The concerned CBI official informed his seniors about the Rs 2 crore bribe, who then laid a trap to catch Kumar red-handed. He was arrested with the alleged first installation of Rs 16 lakh.