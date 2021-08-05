CBI arrests three absconding accused in bank fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused, Gaurav Sagar Gupta from Pune and Vaibhav Gupta and Usha Gupta from Mumbai in Bank fraud cases. The arrested accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI, Cases, Lucknow and remanded to Judicial Custody.

CBI had registered a case on 13 of December 2007 against the said three arrested accused and 12 other accused including officials of Union Bank of India, Sachivalaya Branch and Central Bank of India, Nakkhas Branch, Lucknow. It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy with themselves and others in sanctioning and disbursing housing loans and CCH limits against forged and bogus documents.

An alleged loss to Union Bank of India for Rs 201.59 lakh (approx.) and Central Bank of India for Rs. 49.40 lakh (approx.) was caused. It was further alleged that 8 Housing Loans were sanctioned from Union Bank of India, Sachlvalaya Branch, Lucknow, 3 housing loans from Central Bank of India, Nakkhas Branch, Lucknow and 6 CCH limit/term Loan from Union Bank of India, Sachivalaya Branch, Lucknow towards purchase of semi built flats but the accused diverted the loan amount.

It was also alleged that these housing loans were obtained by the accused on the strength of fake lTRs, bills of non-existing firms etc. and falsely shown the completion of work and also made observation regarding completion certificate in respect of sanctioned loans.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed on April 30, 2010 in the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Lucknow against 15 accused including then officials of Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and private persons.

The said three accused were evading their presence before the Trial Court at Lucknow since filing of chargesheet against them on April 30, 2010. The trial court declared them Proclaimed Offenders and issued NBW against them. In compliance of non-bailable warrants dated october 14, 2019, all the three accused were arrested from Pune and Mumbai.

Live TV