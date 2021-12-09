हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
coal scam

CBI arrests TMC leader’s brother Vikas Mishra in coal case

Vikas is the brother of Vinay Mishra — the TMC Youth Wing general secretary and his role is presently being probed by the CBI in connection with coal case.

CBI arrests TMC leader’s brother Vikas Mishra in coal case
Representational image

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vikas Mishra on Thursday (December 9) in connection with the agency’s ongoing investigation into the coal case.

According to sources in the agency, Vikas was arrested from a city-based private hospital after his bail was rejected by the CBI Special Court, Asansol yesterday. CBI had moved the court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vikas.

Vikas was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Coal case. However, he was granted bail by the court on health grounds.

Vikas is the brother of Vinay Mishra — the TMC Youth Wing general secretary and his role is presently being probed by the CBI in connection with coal case.

Vinay Mishra continues to remain at large. CBI has issued a lookout notice for him.

Tags:
coal scamCentral Bureau of InvestigationVikas MishraVinay Mishra
