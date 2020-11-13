CBI arrests two Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for accepting bribe of Rs 80,000

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Income Tax inspectors on the allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

CBI has registered a case against an Income Tax inspector of Basheerbagh, Hyderabad on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant for closing an income tax matter pending against the complainant.

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000.

Searches have been conducted at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash of approximately Rs 5,50,000.

Both the arrested accused are being produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad.

