CBI chargesheet says Hathras woman was gang-raped, murdered; names 4 accused

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday (December 18) filed its chargesheet against four accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, officials said.

According to reports, the girl, belonging to Scheduled Caste, was brutally assaulted and gangraped by four 'upper caste' men in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The Hathras gangrape victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out 'as per the wishes of the family'.

According to PTI, the agency looked into the role of the four accused and they were put through different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14

The Hathras incident had led to a massive outrage across the nation and the Uttar Pradesh government faced a lot of flak on the incident. The state government later handed over the case to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit. It also recorded statements of family members of the victim.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on October 4 had launched a scathing attack on Opposition saying they want to stoke riots in state and country by doing communal politics.

