CBI dismisses Manish Sisodia's 'pressure to quit AAP' claims during Liquor scam interrogation

Central Bureau Of Investigation today dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claims that he was pressurised to quit Aam Aadmi Party and join BJP during the questioning in the Delhi Excise Policy case. "Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning in CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations," the central agency said in a statement.

"CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law," the agency added.

Sisodia, after 9-hour long interrogation by the CBI, had said that he was offered Chief Minister's post and pressured to quit Aam Aadmi Party during his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation today. Sisodia, speaking to the media after a 9-hour long questioning with the CBI, said that all the allegations on him are fake. He further added that the liquor scam, and his subsequent arrest have been done to make the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' successful in Delhi.

Sisodia added that he and his party will not bow down against the BJP's conspiracy.

Sisodia had arrived at the agency's headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch, they said.