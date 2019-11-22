CBI raids nine locations in three states over misappropriation of government funds

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at nine locations across three states in connection with misappropriation of government funds.

According to reports, the raids are being conducted in cities, including Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur), Gurugram (Haryana) among others.

CBI: Case registered against Okram Ibobi Singh (former Manipur CM&the then Chairman,Manipur Development Society)&5 others. It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of Manipur Development Society, misappropriated govt funds to tune of Rs. 332 crore (approximately) https://t.co/S4uoITyWyo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

The central probe agency had recently registered cases against Okram Ibobi Singh, former Manipur CM, the then Chairman of Manipur Development Society and five others.

Live TV

The agency has so far registered cases against Ibobi Singh, the then Chairman, Manipur Development Society (MDS); Y Ningthem Singh, former Project Director of MDS; DS Poonia, IAS (Retd.), the then Chairman of MDS; PC Lawmuknga, IAS (Retd.), the then Chairman of MDS; O. Nabakishore Singh, IAS (Retd.), the then Chairman; S Ranjit Singh, Administrative Officer, MDS and others on the request of Manipur Government and further Notification from Government of India.

It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of Manipur Development Society from 30.06.2009 to 06.07.2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated Government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore (approx.) out of the total amount of Rs 518 crore (approx.) which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work.