CBI sets up unit to prevent online child sexual abuse

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday set up an online child sexual abuse and exploitation prevention unit in the national capital. The new unit will collect and disseminate information regarding publication and transmission of information relating to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

"The rapid growth of the internet has created a new dimension, wherein sexual exploitation of children can multiply if remained unchecked," said the CBI in an official statement. The investigation of such offences will come under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act 2000.

The territorial jurisdiction of the unit will be throughout India. "The incidence of online child sexual abuse generally transcends international borders. Victims are mostly helpless innocent children," added the statement. The agency said that numerous references related to dissemination of child sexual abuse materials are received from national and international organisations.