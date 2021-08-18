CBI should be autonomous institution like Election Commission, says Madras High Court

Madurai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be an autonomous body like the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Madurai bench of Madras High Court has said.

While hearing a plea seeking a CBI probe into an alleged financial fraud of Rs 300 crore in Ramanathapuram district, Justices N Kirubakaran and Justice P Pugalendhi on Tuesday said, "CBI should function independently like Election Commission. The funds required for the CBI should be allocated in the budget within a year."

The High Court said that the Central Government should consider enacting the necessary legislation for the CBI to function as an autonomous body. "CBI Director should be empowered to report directly to the Minister and the Prime Minister with exclusive powers like the Cabinet Secretary and should act alone without being under the administration of the Central Government," the judgment further read.

"The CBI should be provided with the modern facilities and technologies, like Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US and Scotland Yard of the UK," the judges said.

The Court further said the basic infrastructure, constructions, residential facilities and technical facilities required by the CBI should be completed within six weeks.

"The policy decision on the recruitment of persons with expertise in cyber and forensics and financial audit should be made within six weeks. Action should be taken to fill the vacancies," the court added.

The Madurai bench of the High Court also said that the cases pending till December 31, 2020, should be completed expeditiously. A report in this regard should be filed within six weeks or the CBI Director should be present, the Court ordered.

