CBI summons Derek O'Brien in connection with Saradha chit fund scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O`Brien in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Saradha chit fund scam case. He has been asked to appear before the agency in the first week of August.

JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O'Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2pm July25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2pm July25 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 26, 2019

In a tweet, Derek O` Brien said that he has been served notice by CBI because TMC is opposing amendments to RTI Act in Rajya Sabha. "JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O'Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2pm July25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2pm July 25," tweeted the MP.

Live TV

The CBI had on Monday conducted searches at 11 different places in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Delhi as part of its ongoing probe into the chit fund case.

The searches were carried out in the district of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Patna, and Agartala besides Delhi. During the searches, CBI claimed to have seized incriminating documents.