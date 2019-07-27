close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI summons Derek O'Brien in connection with Saradha chit fund scam case

"JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O'Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2pm July25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2pm July 25," tweeted the MP.

CBI summons Derek O&#039;Brien in connection with Saradha chit fund scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O`Brien in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Saradha chit fund scam case. He has been asked to appear before the agency in the first week of August.

In a tweet, Derek O` Brien said that he has been served notice by CBI because TMC is opposing amendments to RTI Act in Rajya Sabha. "JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O'Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2pm July25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2pm July 25," tweeted the MP.

Live TV

The CBI had on Monday conducted searches at 11 different places in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Delhi as part of its ongoing probe into the chit fund case.

The searches were carried out in the district of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Patna, and Agartala besides Delhi. During the searches, CBI claimed to have seized incriminating documents.

Tags:
CBIDerek O`BrienSaradha chit fund scam
Next
Story

20th anniversary of 1999 Kargil War: Nation remembers martyrs on Vijay Diwas, pays tribute

Must Watch

PT45M7S

DNA: Army Chief warns Pakistan of 'bloodier nose' next time