CBRE South Asia Private Limited selected to prepare DRP for new film city in Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Buddha Nagar: The UP government's proposal to set up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar has got a push as four companies have already submitted their DPR. The CBRE South Asia Private Limited has been finalised on Monday (December 14) for making the Detailed Project Report for the upcoming new Film City.

Earlier on Friday, four companies, CP Kukreja Architect, Art World Private Limited, CBRE South Asia Private Limited, and Tejas India Consultant Private Limited, were selected after the technical bid, gave their presentation.

These companies have already submitted their presentations for the film city before the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The financial bid for the proposed film city project will also be opened.

The new film city--a dream project for the Yogi government, is expected to be built in Sector-21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Since the announcement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Yamuna Authority invited suggestions on the preparation of the DPR for the film city.

Notably, the Film City is being developed on 1000 acres, out of which 780 acres will be for industrial use and 220 acres for commercial use.