Prakash Jha

I see a lot of opportunities: Prakash Jha on CM Yogi Adityanath's film city plan in Uttar Pradesh

Prakash Jha said that the environment building up for the entertainment industry in UP is encouraging and he sees a lot of opportunities.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANINewsUP

New Delhi: After meeting a galaxy of film personalities in Mumbai earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a discussion with filmmaker Prakash Jha on Sunday over his plan to set up a film city in the state. Their meeting was held at CM's residence in Lucknow. 

Prakash Jha said that the environment building up for the entertainment industry in UP is encouraging and he sees a lot of opportunities. 

"It was a privilege to meet the chief minister. His views are farsighted and the atmosphere that is being created in Uttar Pradesh towards films and entertainment is very encouraging.  We will also cooperate. I have been working here for the past three years. I have received support from the administration, the public and the government. I see all possibilities that it will not only be successful but will go a long way. I can see Uttar Pradesh's bright future," the filmmaker said after the meeting. 

In September, the UP CM had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking. 

In Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath had interacted with a Bollywood delegation in an hour-long meeting. 

