CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared soon; here’s how you can check your results online

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10th results 2020 soon. Hundreds of students who appeared in the CBSE board Class 10 exam can expect the same on July 15.

CBSE had earlier informed that the board results will be declared by July 15. The class 12th result has been declared on July 13. Now, students are anxiously waiting for their class 10th results. In Class 12, 88.78 per cent students passed the board exam. The board had said it will conduct an optional exam only for those subjects for which the exam was cancelled by the board in light of the coronavirus pandemic. CBSE does not award marks in class 10 exams and instead awards grades in subjects.

Students who have taken the CBSE class 10 examination will be able to check their results at the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in after it is declared.

The CBSE 10th results can also be checked at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

This year around 18 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam. CBSE has already declared the class 12th results on July 13. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

How to check CBSE 10th result 2020

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

Students can also check their results on UMANG app or DigiLocker app by entering their login credentials as mentioned in their admit cards.