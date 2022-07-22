CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE 10th Result 2022 today, July 22. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 10 via SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Pass Percentage

A total of 2093978 students took the CBSE 10th exam. Out of the total 1976668 have passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 94.40%.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Girls outshine Boys

Girls have performed better than boys by 1.41%. As many as 95.21% of girls passed the exam, among boys, it is 93.80% and 90% of transgender category kids have passed the exam.

CBSE 10th Results: District wise pass percentage

Trivandrum – 99.68%

Bengaluru – 99.22%

Chennai – 98.97%

Ajmer – 98.14%

Patna – 97.65%

Pune – 97.41%

Bhubaneswar – 96.46%

Panchkula – 96.33%

Noida – 96.08%

Chandigarh – 95.38%

Prayagraj – 94.74%

Dehradun – 93.43%

Bhopal – 93.33%

Delhi East – 86.96%

Delhi West – 85.94%

Guwahati – 82.32%

CBSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, DOB, admit card id. Submit.

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.