CBSE 10th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, check pass percentage, toppers' list and more HERE at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Board class 10th results Declared, Girls have outperformed boys by 1.41%.
CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE 10th Result 2022 today, July 22. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 10 via SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Pass Percentage
A total of 2093978 students took the CBSE 10th exam. Out of the total 1976668 have passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 94.40%.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Girls outshine Boys
Girls have performed better than boys by 1.41%. As many as 95.21% of girls passed the exam, among boys, it is 93.80% and 90% of transgender category kids have passed the exam.
CBSE 10th Results: District wise pass percentage
Trivandrum – 99.68%
Bengaluru – 99.22%
Chennai – 98.97%
Ajmer – 98.14%
Patna – 97.65%
Pune – 97.41%
Bhubaneswar – 96.46%
Panchkula – 96.33%
Noida – 96.08%
Chandigarh – 95.38%
Prayagraj – 94.74%
Dehradun – 93.43%
Bhopal – 93.33%
Delhi East – 86.96%
Delhi West – 85.94%
Guwahati – 82.32%
CBSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Here is how you can check your result
Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’ on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, DOB, admit card id. Submit.
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.
