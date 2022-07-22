NewsIndia
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, check pass percentage, toppers' list and more HERE at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board class 10th results Declared, Girls have outperformed boys by 1.41%.

Jul 22, 2022

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, check pass percentage, toppers' list and more HERE at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE 10th Result 2022 today, July 22. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 10 via SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker.

Check latest and live updates on CBSE Board class 10th result

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Pass Percentage

A total of 2093978 students took the CBSE 10th exam. Out of the total 1976668 have passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 94.40%. 

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Girls outshine Boys

Girls have performed better than boys by 1.41%. As many as 95.21% of girls passed the exam, among boys, it is 93.80% and 90% of transgender category kids have passed the exam.

CBSE 10th Results: District wise pass percentage

Trivandrum – 99.68%

Bengaluru – 99.22%

Chennai – 98.97%

Ajmer – 98.14%

Patna – 97.65%

Pune – 97.41%

Bhubaneswar – 96.46%

Panchkula – 96.33%

Noida – 96.08%

Chandigarh – 95.38%

Prayagraj – 94.74%

Dehradun – 93.43%

Bhopal – 93.33%

Delhi East – 86.96%

Delhi West – 85.94%

Guwahati – 82.32%

CBSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Here is how you can check your result 

Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, DOB, admit card id. Submit.

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

