CBSE has recently announced the result of Class 12 Board Exams 2023. As always, the students who have now moved ahead are now willing to get all the study material and information beforehand to start preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2023. The new arrivals at CBSE Class 12 now wish to know about the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Exam Date sheet, Latest Paper patterns, exam tips, and so forth.

According to the sources, CBSE will be announcing the Timetable | Date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 tentatively in the month of December this year. Also, the detailed CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023 is going to be published in PDF format and soon will be available to download on the CBSE board’s official website, www.cbse.gov.in.

How to download the CBSE 12 Date Sheet 2023?

Once available to download, students can follow these steps to download their CBSE 12th date sheet 2023: -

First you need to visit the CBSE Board’s official website - www.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the class 12 date sheet 2023.

On the screen, CBSE date sheet 2023 for class 12 will be available to download.

Save the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 pdf file in your system and take its printout for future use.

CBSE Class 12th Board 2023 Exams Paper Pattern

Minimum of 30% of questions (24 marks) in CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 shall be competency-based in the form of MCQs, case-based, source-based integrated questions, or any other sort of question. Objective-type questions will be given weightage of 20% (16 marks), with the remaining 50% (40 marks) allocated to short or long type questions.

CBSE Class 12 Subject Wise Preparation Tips 2023

In this article, we are going to help you with some most effective subject-wise preparation tips for Class 12, 2023.

CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips for Maths

Mathematics plays an important role in every student’s life whether he is a science student or a commerce student. Most of the entrance exams and scholarship exams carry a separate section of math as a qualifying subject. Students who want to pursue engineering, chartered accountancy, and statistics as their career option needs critical thinking that can be developed with the help of maths.

Tips for CBSE 12th Maths Exam:

1. The first thing that every student must do is to refer NCERT Class 12 Maths Syllabus and get an in-depth understanding of the syllabus.

2. Go through all the previous year’s solved and unsolved papers as well. Attempt all the questions without skipping even a single question. You can easily get CBSE 12th Maths sample papers 2022 on any website.

3. Try not to skip even a single question of 6 marks as it will help you to gain more marks in a single answer.

4. Make sure you go through all the important and weightage topics and attempt the same in the exam.

CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips for Chemistry

Chemistry is one of the most important subjects for science students. This subject consists of the structure, properties, matter, gases etc.

Tips for CBSE 12th Chemistry

• Write the most important formulas on a sheet of paper and paste them near your study table. Go through it at least twice a day. This way, you will memorize all the formulas even without realising it. • For organic chemistry, most of the questions that bar4e asked in an exam are based on reasoning, reactions and their conversions, and the Mechanism of reactions as per the NCERT book. • Solve the CBSE 12th chemistry sample papers 2022 to understand the exam pattern and distribution of marks. • It’s important to understand the reactions and revise them properly for scoring higher marks. • Inorganic chemistry also contains questions based on reasoning, structure and chemical reactions. • Students must go through the syllabus properly and understand the exam pattern and weightage of marks.

CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips for Physics

Physics is one of the important subjects for students who want to pursue science as their career option. It includes the scientific study of motion, light, electricity, radiation and gravity, protons, electrons and neutrons.

Tips for CBSE 12th Physics

1. Prepare a list of formulae, derivations, and experiments mentioned in the syllabus.

2. Go through the NCERT syllabus properly and understand the importance of topics as per marks distribution.

3. Write down all the formulas and derivations mentioned in the syllabus at a single page.

4. Understand the topics thoroughly rather than just mugging up.

5. Do a proper revision and practice more and more when it comes to numerical questions.

6. Solve the latest CBSE 12th Physics sample papers 2022 to know the right paper pattern and type of questions asked.

CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips for Biology

Biology is the study of plants and animals. Biology has 2 broad branches one of which is Botany- the study of plants and the other one is Zoology- the study of Animals. Also, microbiology (the study of microorganisms) is included in Biology.

Tips for CBSE 12th Biology

1. Make sure you prepare the notes carefully with all the new terms and definitions. "The more you read, the more you memorize".

2. Try to write the definition in your own language without changing the meaning.

3. Practice previous years’ question papers and get familiar with the type of questions.

4. Make a time-bound plan and be assured that you follow the same.

CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips for Business Studies

1. As you must know that Business Studies consists of two papers.

2. Part 1 consists of questions from Principles and Functions of Management that carry 60 marks.

3. Part 2 consists of questions from Business Finance and Marketing that carries 40 marks.

Tips for CBSE 12th Business Studies

1. To score high in this subject, you have to go through as many case studies as possible and improve your analysing skills.

2. Do solve all the mock papers and Previous year’s papers for better understanding.

3. Solve each and every question provided in the NCERT books.

4. Make sure you are aware of high-weightage topics and prepare accordingly.

CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips for Computer Science

Computer Science is not a compulsory one but an optional subject which is preferred by so many students. Below mentioned are some of the tips to score better in the CBSE Class 12 examination.

Tips for CBSE 12th Computer Science

1. Make short notes of all the important facts and revise them regularly to memorize.

2. Make a rough sketch of programmes various times so that you won’t make any mistakes while attempting the same in the exam.

3. Solve previous year’s questions papers to get an in-depth understanding of the exam pattern.

4. Be familiar with the topic-wise distribution of marks and prepare accordingly.

Exam Tips that you need for Class12 Board Exam 2023

1. Stick to a Timetable

The most important of all the exam tips that you can get is to sleep early and properly. Along with that, you should also wake up early and eat a nutritious breakfast and then start studying. According to this year's CBSE class 12 toppers, you should avoid staying up late with gadgets and smartphones and keep preparing for the big day.

2. Don’t Over-Exhaust Yourself

Keep your mind clear and put the right pressure on the right path but don’t push it more than required. Start your day with scheduling all the work beforehand and spare 15 minutes between each task for relaxing. In these 15 mins you can either take a walk, listen to music, or just take a quick nap.

3. Multiple Subjects in a Day

Start your day with your strong subject to boost your confidence for the day ahead. You can follow the expert’s way of studying, i.e., study for 1 hour from your textbook and then give half an hour to question banks of the same subjects.

With this technique, you’ll not only give enough time to the textbooks, but the question banks will boost your preparations and give you an edge over others.

4. Decode Exam Pattern: Solve Every Question Type

Along With NCERT Books to prepare chapter-wise, it’s required to practice most likely questions for Board Exams 2023. For that sort of preparation, it’s better to go with chapter-wise CBSE Question Banks Class 12 Books 2022-23 for 2023 Board Exams, containing previous years solved papers in chapter-wise topic-wise format with cognitive exam ready tools such as mind-maps, quick revision notes, explanatory concept videos Via QR Codes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZOj4wEPKTk

One Of the Best Seller in that category “CBSE Question Banks Class 12 Books 2022-23 for 2023 Board Exams” is one of the best fit to prepare with,

These CBSE Books Class 12 2022-23 are recently awarded with “Product Of The Years” under Sample Question Paper Category, as per the Nielsen nation-wide survey

Here’s the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks Class 12 Books 2022-23 for 2023 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3PtuPK9

It’s also good to prepare with an All in One Class 12 Study Package for 2023 Board Exams. The All in One Class 12 Study Package must be comprising of NCERT Textbook + Exemplar, along with question bank and cognitive exam ready tools.

Here is the recommended link for One For All Class 12 Book | An All in One Class 12 Study Package for 2023 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3AwMo88

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Previous 6 Years Solved Papers Class 12 for 2023 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3zXMsvO

3 mistakes that you should avoid for class 12 Board Exam 2023

1- Comparison with Others

Students are required to trust their preparations and themselves to achieve good marks. Don’t copy, or follow others' way of learning, what might work for others could be nothing short of being redundant for you.

Just try to give it your best shot and let loose the unhealthy competitiveness.

2- Referring Multiple Guidebooks

Another major mistake students make during exam time is referring to multiple resource books and guides which makes them confused about what to and what not to study. This should be highly avoided especially during exam days. Get the just one and best resource books and stick to it till revisions.

3- Unhealthy Lifestyle & Routine

Exam times are highly crucial and equally deciding if not given proper attention both academically and in terms of mental and physical health too.

You should incorporate proper breaks with manageable learning stretches and a good amount of sleeping hours.

Right mindset, healthy body and smart preparations can do wonders for every student. It’s highly recommended to follow timetable religiously and have a healthy diet too during the exam days.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)