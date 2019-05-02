CBSE 12th Result 2019: Full list of toppers of Class 12 board exam

CBSE 12th Result 2019: Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have emerged as the topper of Class 12 board exam. The CBSE 12th 2019 results were announced on Thursday. The overall pass percentage in 2019 is 83.4 as opposed to 83.01 per cent in 2018. Both Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora secured 499 out of 500 marks in the exams. While Hansika Shukla is from DPS Meerut road in Ghaziabad, Karishma Arora is from SD public school in Muzaffarnagar.

After the announcement of the results, CBSE said that girls have performed better than boys by a whopping nine per cent marks. While 88.7% of girls passed, boys got scored 79.4 per cent.

Here's the full list of toppers:

Candidate's Name Total Marks Name of School and Address 1 HANSIKA SHUKLA 499 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP 2 KARISHMA ARORA 499 S D PUBLIC SCHOOL MUZAFFARNAGAR UP 3 GAURANGI CHAWLA 498 NIRMAL ASHRAM DEEPMALA P PUB SCH RISHIKESH UK 4 AISHWARYA 498 KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO 1 RAE BARELI UP 5 BHAVYA 498 B R S K INTERNATIONAL PUB SCH SAFIDON JIND HRY 6 AYUSHI UPADHYAY 497 LUCKNOW PUBLIC SCH SOUTH CITY LUCKNOW UP 7 MEHAK TALWAR 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL SEC-24 PHASE III ROHINI ND 8 PARTH SAINI 497 ST LUKE`S SR SEC SCHOOL SOLAN HP 9 VEERAJ JINDAL 497 VASANT VALLEY SCHOOL VASANT KUNJ NEW DELHI 10 ANANYA GOEL 497 K L INTNL SCH SOMDUTT VIHAR GARH RD MEERUT UP 11 RUBANI CHEEMA 497 VIDYA DEVI JINDAL SCHOOL HISAR HARYANA 12 AISHNA JAIN 497 S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP 13 VANSHIKA BHAGAT 497 MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP 14 ARPIT MAHESHWARI 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP 15 DISHANK JINDAL 497 BHAVAN`S VIDYALAYA SECTOR 27-B CHANDIGARH 16 DIVYA AGGARWAL 497 MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP 17 PIYUSH KUMAR JHA 497 OAK GROVE SCHOOL P O JHARIPANI DEHRADUN UK 18 TISHA GUPTA 497 ST ANSELM'S SCHOOL DELHI ROAD ALWAR RAJASTHAN 19 G KARTHIK BALAJI 497 P S B B SR SEC SCHOOL K K NAGAR CHENNAI TN 20 GARIMA SHARMA 497 VISHWA BHARATI PUB SCH SEC28 ARUN VIHAR NOIDA UP 21 IBADAT SINGH BAKSHI 497 APEEJAY SCHOOL SECTOR-16 A NOIDA G B NAGAR UP 22 PRAGYA KHARKWAL 497 S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP 23 SHREYA PANDE 497 A V BIRLA INST OF LEARNING HALDWANI NAINITAL UK

The three regions which stood at the top in the result tally are Trivandrum (Kerala) with 98.2 per cent pass, Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi with 91.87 per cent. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Foreign schools have secured a pass percentage of 95.43%.

CBSE 12th Result 2019 were earlier expected to be released in the first week of May 2019. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results within 28 days of the last date of the examination. The exams had been held from February 15 till April 4 while Class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 till March 29. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.