CBSE 12th Result 2019: Full list of toppers of Class 12 board exam

CBSE 12th Result 2019: Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have emerged as the topper of Class 12 board exam. The CBSE 12th 2019 results were announced on Thursday. The overall pass percentage in 2019 is 83.4 as opposed to 83.01 per cent in 2018. Both Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora secured 499 out of 500 marks in the exams. While Hansika Shukla is from DPS Meerut road in Ghaziabad, Karishma Arora is from SD public school in Muzaffarnagar.
After the announcement of the results, CBSE said that girls have performed better than boys by a whopping nine per cent marks. While 88.7% of girls passed, boys got scored 79.4 per cent.
Here's the full list of toppers:
|Candidate's Name
|Total Marks
|Name of School and Address
|1
|HANSIKA SHUKLA
|499
|DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP
|2
|KARISHMA ARORA
|499
|S D PUBLIC SCHOOL MUZAFFARNAGAR UP
|3
|GAURANGI CHAWLA
|498
|NIRMAL ASHRAM DEEPMALA P PUB SCH RISHIKESH UK
|4
|AISHWARYA
|498
|KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO 1 RAE BARELI UP
|5
|BHAVYA
|498
|B R S K INTERNATIONAL PUB SCH SAFIDON JIND HRY
|6
|AYUSHI UPADHYAY
|497
|LUCKNOW PUBLIC SCH SOUTH CITY LUCKNOW UP
|7
|MEHAK TALWAR
|497
|DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL SEC-24 PHASE III ROHINI ND
|8
|PARTH SAINI
|497
|ST LUKE`S SR SEC SCHOOL SOLAN HP
|9
|VEERAJ JINDAL
|497
|VASANT VALLEY SCHOOL VASANT KUNJ NEW DELHI
|10
|ANANYA GOEL
|497
|K L INTNL SCH SOMDUTT VIHAR GARH RD MEERUT UP
|11
|RUBANI CHEEMA
|497
|VIDYA DEVI JINDAL SCHOOL HISAR HARYANA
|12
|AISHNA JAIN
|497
|S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP
|13
|VANSHIKA BHAGAT
|497
|MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP
|14
|ARPIT MAHESHWARI
|497
|DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP
|15
|DISHANK JINDAL
|497
|BHAVAN`S VIDYALAYA SECTOR 27-B CHANDIGARH
|16
|DIVYA AGGARWAL
|497
|MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP
|17
|PIYUSH KUMAR JHA
|497
|OAK GROVE SCHOOL P O JHARIPANI DEHRADUN UK
|18
|TISHA GUPTA
|497
|ST ANSELM'S SCHOOL DELHI ROAD ALWAR RAJASTHAN
|19
|G KARTHIK BALAJI
|497
|P S B B SR SEC SCHOOL K K NAGAR CHENNAI TN
|20
|GARIMA SHARMA
|497
|VISHWA BHARATI PUB SCH SEC28 ARUN VIHAR NOIDA UP
|21
|IBADAT SINGH BAKSHI
|497
|APEEJAY SCHOOL SECTOR-16 A NOIDA G B NAGAR UP
|22
|PRAGYA KHARKWAL
|497
|S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP
|23
|SHREYA PANDE
|497
|A V BIRLA INST OF LEARNING HALDWANI NAINITAL UK
The three regions which stood at the top in the result tally are Trivandrum (Kerala) with 98.2 per cent pass, Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi with 91.87 per cent. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Foreign schools have secured a pass percentage of 95.43%.
CBSE 12th Result 2019 were earlier expected to be released in the first week of May 2019. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results within 28 days of the last date of the examination. The exams had been held from February 15 till April 4 while Class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 till March 29. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.