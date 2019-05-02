CBSE 12th Result 2019 declared: Girls outshine boys, 88.70 per cent pass

CBSE 12th Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the CBSE 12 Result 2019. The results have been made available on the CBSE's official website - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. After the announcement of the results, CBSE said that girls have performed better than boys by a whopping nine per cent marks. While 88.7% of girls passed, boys got scored 79.4 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 83.4 as opposed to 83.01 per cent in 2018.

CBSE 12th Result 2019 declared

The three regions which stood at the top in the result tally are Trivandrum (Kerala) with 98.2 per cent pass, Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi with 91.87 per cent. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Foreign schools have secured a pass percentage of 95.43%.

CBSE 12th Result 2019 were earlier expected to be released in the first week of May 2019.

CBSE Class 12th board exams had been held from February 15 till April 4 while Class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 till March 29.