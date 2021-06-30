CBSE Affiliation: Last date for schools to apply, check details here

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education will conclude the registration process for CBSE Affiliation 2021 on June 30, 2021. Schools seeking the CBSE affiliation can apply online through CBSE Affiliation System under SARAS (School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System) on the official website: saras.cbse.gov.in. The last date for the registration is June 30, 2021.

Notably, the registration process for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation began on March 16. The last date to register was extended by the Competent Authority of the Board considering the current COVID-19 situation. Schools will have to pay additional fees in order to apply for the affiliation after June 30.

Schools applying for the affiliation shall meet the requirements set by the Board of land: recognition letter, NOC, Society/ Trust, Affidavit, Infrastructure and Facilities, Adequacy of teaching staff, salary and allowances, service conditions, essential safety certificates, school managing committee, enrolment of students, EPF scheme, reserve funds, balance sheet, franchisee schools and also school website.

It is pertinent to know that the new affiliation system of the Board came into effect on March 1, 2021. Earlier the last date to register for CBSE affiliation was till April 30, 2021, which has been extended considering the COVID-19 situation.

