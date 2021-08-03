हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE announces Class 10 results 2021, netizens flood internet with funny memes

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10th board exams were cancelled in April this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.   

CBSE announces Class 10 results 2021, netizens flood internet with funny memes
One of the memes on social media after CBSE declared Class X results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) announced Class X results at 12 PM. Around 20 lakh students who have been waiting to receive their class 10 marks this year can now check their results at CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their marks on Digilocker. 

As soon as the results were out, netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes. While some of the jokes were for toppers, the other ones targetted students who couldn't score well.

Have a look at some of them: 

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10th board exams were cancelled in April this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. In absence of the crucial examinations, the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in the tests and exams conducted throughout the academic year. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSEcbse class 10 result date 2021CBSE class 10 result
Next
Story

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 results today, here’s how to check

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team loses to Belgium from 5-2 in semi-finals