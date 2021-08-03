CBSE announces Class 10 results 2021, netizens flood internet with funny memes

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) announced Class X results at 12 PM. Around 20 lakh students who have been waiting to receive their class 10 marks this year can now check their results at CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their marks on Digilocker.
As soon as the results were out, netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes. While some of the jokes were for toppers, the other ones targetted students who couldn't score well.
Have a look at some of them:
students' marks be like pic.twitter.com/ZfTmJP5YrL
Backbenchers after scoring 90% marks today be like : pic.twitter.com/OtLdmizdQp
Relatives Today, pic.twitter.com/NsjvBTlz6q
Server be like #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/WflqO2BvIv
#CBSEClass10result, Cbse 10th result to be announced today.
Parents be like.... pic.twitter.com/aYnVM04JXC
Me right now pic.twitter.com/Y3wFWzytaT
Results will improve for sure..
Meanwhile shoes/chappal wallah:- pic.twitter.com/IVZdcJGtaT
Students who say a single piece of paper cannot decide my future right now..
#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/XJ9eMu5AVi
CBSE Bord Announced that they are going to declare 10th class results at 12 PM
Meanwhile, the CBSE site server be like: -#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/8OxMJgcQqW
#CBSE class 10th results out now:
The students right now:
Keep them coming #memesdaily #meme pic.twitter.com/DMgEg3Lk6u
This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10th board exams were cancelled in April this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. In absence of the crucial examinations, the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in the tests and exams conducted throughout the academic year.