CBSE announces Class 10 results 2021, netizens flood internet with funny memes

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) announced Class X results at 12 PM. Around 20 lakh students who have been waiting to receive their class 10 marks this year can now check their results at CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their marks on Digilocker.

As soon as the results were out, netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes. While some of the jokes were for toppers, the other ones targetted students who couldn't score well.

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10th board exams were cancelled in April this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. In absence of the crucial examinations, the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in the tests and exams conducted throughout the academic year.