CBSE

CBSE Class 10 Results DECLARED: Get direct link here, know how to download marksheet

The students will also be able to check their scores via other methods including SMS, Umang app and Digilocker.

File photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 Board Exam results 2021 at 12 PM on Tuesday (August 30, 2021). The students can now check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in.

Check results through this direct link: cbseresults.nic.in

Here are the steps to check throught the official link:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2021’ link 

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and other required credentials 

Step 4: Your class 10 results will open on the screen

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for further use

CBSE has canceled class 10 examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, following which the board decided to evaluate the students using their past three years' performances.

According to the CBSE-designed marking scheme, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 percent weightage each and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 percent weightage in the results.

