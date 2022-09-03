NewsIndia
CBSE

CBSE asks Universities to accept Class 12th marksheets, migration certificates from Digilocker

CBSE has asked all the higher educational institutes to accept the class 12th documents like marksheets and migration certificates available on the Digi locker.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.  "Marksheet cum Passing certificates and Migration certificates available in Digi locker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher educational institution," stated the CBSE in its official notice.

CBSE's statement came after certain universities asked students to submit their printed copies of the migration certificate. CBSE will soon send the printed copies of mark sheets and migration certificates, however, the digital certificates signed by the CBSE controller are valid equally.

Here's how to download CBSE Class 12th Marksheet from Digi Locker 

1. Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

2. Enter the login details like - Aadhar No or other required details.

3. Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education.

4. Click on the file that reads ' CBSE 12th results 2022'.

5. The provisional marksheet of CBSE 12th class results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE declared the Class 12th board results on July 22, 2022 and the compartment exams were held on August 23. CBSE will soon release the results for compartment exams.

 

 

