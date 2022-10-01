CBSE Board 2023: Registration dates extended for classes 9, 11 at cbse.gov.in- Check official notice here

CBSE Board 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has extended the registration dates for classes 9, 11 registration process. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the registration date for Class 9, 11 have been extended till October 15, 2022 without late fees. Registrations can be done for classes 9, 11 students with late fees from October 16 to October 30, 2022. The process of registration was started from 1 July-30 September but now has been extended till 16 October.

Schools affiliated with CBSE can register their students of Classes 9 and 11 at cbse.nic.in. Schools will be required to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on the CBSE registration portal, it cannot be changed, a CBSE statement said earlier.

Indian students of Class 9 will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300, while students abroad will have to pay Rs 500. The registration fee for Class 11th students is Rs 300 for Indian students and Rs 600 for students from abroad. Candidates will also be allowed to register with the payment of late fee between October 16 and 30.

The training and sports fees is ₹10000 for India and abroad students. Without late fees, registration fee is ₹300 for class 9, 11 Indian students and ₹500 for Class 9 and ₹600 for Class 11 abroad students. With late fees Indian students will have to pay ₹2300 and abroad students will have to pay ₹2500 for class 9 and ₹2600 for class 11.