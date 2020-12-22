CBSE board exam 2021: Education Minister to not announce Class 10, 12 datesheet today?

CBSE board exam 2021: Amid strong specualtions doing round that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank may announce the much-awaited dates or schedule for class 10th and 12th board examinations 2021 today, experts have opined that the CBSE board may not release the schedule of the board examinations, at least before January neat year.

A retired CBSE official asserted that the board can defer the announcement of dates until schools are reopened.

It is to be noted that schools and colleges across the country have been shut since March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. And although several states announced to reopen its school to resume classes preciously for classes 10 and 12, other states are still to give its nod on reopening of schools at the time of the pandemic.

During his interaction with students, Minister Pokhriyal had made it clear that the exams will be held in 2021 and he had advised the students to keep preparing for the exams. Pokhriyal, however, did not make any announcements regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam dates.

On the board holding the practical examinations when the schools were shut and students could not attend the practical classes, Nishank had asserted that alternate options for practical examinations would be given.

Education Minister Pokhriyal is scheduled to interact with teachers across the country on December 22 at 4 PM. Earlier this program was scheduled for 17th December but it was postponed for December 22. Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams," tweeted the Ministry of Education.

Live TV