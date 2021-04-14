CBSE Board Exam 2021 guidelines for Class 10th students: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for class 10th have been cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, as per the latest notification from the government.

The notification came minutes after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, education secretary and other officials.

The central government on Wednesday (April 14) announced that the CBSE Board examinations for class 10th students have been cancelled, whereas for class 12th students the revised dates will be announced after June 1.

On the other hand, the results of the Class 10th will be prepared by the board on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the concerned authorities.

“The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board,” read the notification.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the notification added.

Earlier, many Chief Ministers had written to the Prime Minister seeking postponement of the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the view of sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', with an emphasis on the prevailing pandemic situation and stressing that “it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also appealed to the Centre to cancel the upcoming CBSE 2021 board exams due to a spurt in the COVID-19 cases.

