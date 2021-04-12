CBSE Board Exam 2021: Politicians, Actor support students’ demand to cancel exams amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Students from all over the country are demanding that the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams be cancelled in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The exams are currently scheduled to be held offline May 4th onwards.

Over 1 lakh students have signed an online petition on Change.org demanding the cancellation and postponement of exams. Using the hashtag #CancelBoardExam2021, students took to Twitter to urge the government to heed to their demands.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonu Sood as well took to Twitter to appeal to the government to reconsider their decision. See what they had to say on the matter:

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams should be reconsidered. “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” he tweeted.

In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

देश भर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच छात्रों व उनके अभिवावकों ने CBSE परीक्षा 2021 को लेकर कुछ वाजिब चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं। My letter to the Minister of Education @DrRPNishank asking him to reconsider allowing the CBSE to conduct board exams under the prevailing COVID wave. pic.twitter.com/Ai4Zl796il — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 11, 2021

Sonu Sood

Apart from political leaders, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also extended his support to students. “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives”, the actor tweeted along with a video appeal.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant asked the Centre to take a common decision to ensure that no student is at a disadvantage. Sawant, in his letter, asked for “urgent intervention” into the matter by Pokhriyal. “Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision from any particular state,” it read.

S Ramadoss

PMK (Paattali Makkal Katchi, a political party in Tamil Nadu) founder S Ramadoss asked the CBSE and Tamil Nadu Board to cancel the 10th and 12th board examinations as COVID-19 is spreading fast in the state.

In a statement, Ramadoss expressed shock at CBSE authorities gearing up to hold 10th and 12th standard board exams at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fast. Ramadoss said if exams are to be held then CBSE can hold the same online. For Tamil Nadu state board 12th class exams, Ramadoss said the exams should be cancelled and the students should be declared as pass based on their performance in the school exams.

CBSE confirms that exams to be held as per schedule

However, the CBSE has confirmed that it will conduct class 10, 12 board exams as per the schedule, i.e, from May 4. CBSE controller of exam Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj reiterated that the number of exam centres has been increased this year and strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed across the country for the safety of students. “For students, focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumour and false pretence,” Bharadwaj said addressing an online session yesterday.

Also watch: