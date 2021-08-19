CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2022: Check CBSE's BIG announcement for students

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has made a major announcement for the Class 10 and 12 students who will be appearing in the 2022 board exams.

The board has said that a portal will be launched soon which will have details of all students who will appear for the 2022 board exams. The board said that all CBSE-affiliated schools will be asked to submit details of all those students that will be filed on the portal.

All CBSE board schools will use that portal for the registration of Class 9 and 11 students, the board added. According to the board officials, these facilities will be launched soon.

The CBSE board had earlier issued a notification saying that it will hold two exams for the academic session 2021-22 - term 1 and term 2/ year-end.

It will be a one-time measure to address the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The term 1 exam is proposed to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and term 2 or year-end exams in the month of March/ April 2022,” the board said in an official notice.

The CBSE has also released a fresh circular asking its affiliated schools across the country to take steps in order to complete both the list of candidates (LOC) and registration within the given deadline.

The board has already communicated the principals and heads of schools in this regard. “Your cooperation in the matter is highly solicited for adhering to the time limit and to avoid last-minute rush at the end of the school,” the CBSE said in its letter.

“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within schedule provided…advance preparations made by the schools will help them in the submission of LOC and registration correctly,” CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.

