CBSE board exam schedule announcement and other top events today

Farmers to decide on Centre's fresh offer for talks; protest enters day 27

Farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 27 on Tuesday (December 22) as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues. The farmer leaders will meet today to discuss the next plan of action after the Centre issued a letter to them seeking a date for the sixth round of talks to end the ongoing strike against the farm laws and resolve all issues pertaining to the MSP.

Cold wave to continue in Delhi; moderate to dense fog likely

Several parts of north India continues to be under the grip of a cold wave, with minimum temperatures remaining below the 5 degrees Celsius-mark. The 40-day harshest winter period, 'Chillai-Kalan, has begun in Kashmir and the temperature has dropped considerably leading to the freezing of several water bodies. In Delhi, the minimum temperature rose slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions will prevail in Delhi from December 23 to December 26, while moderate to dense fog is also likely during this period.

Announcement of CBSE board exams schedule likely today

The schedule of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams for Classes 10 and 12 proposed to be held next year through the paper-pen mode is likely to be announced on Tuesday, according to official sources. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who will interact with teachers across the country today, is expected to make important announcements regarding the examination dates.

General category employment in government services open to all

The Supreme Court has said the General category vacancies in public employment is open to all including aspirants belonging to reserved categories like Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). A bench comprising justices UU Lalit, Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy said that disallowing meritorious candidates of Reserved categories to migrate and get selected under the General category would amount to communal reservation.

PM Modi to address AMU's centenary celebrations, inaugurate IISF 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday and also release a postal stamp during the event, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. He will participate in the event at 11 am via video conferencing. PM Modi will also deliver the inaugural address of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on Tuesday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.