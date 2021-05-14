CBSE Board Exams 2021: Board’s Moderation Policy for Class 10 results raises concerns among teachers

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared the moderation policy with its affiliated schools for the class 10 results, many teachers have expressed concern over the new policy and some of them have termed it unfair and controversial.

The biggest concern they need expressed is that the possibility of reducing the marks to suit the moderation criteria. For these schools, the moderation policy means placing students in ‘fail’ or ‘essential reappear’ category, even though they have scored well.

The moderation criteria of CBSE emphasises on the distribution of marks that schools have to adhere to and moderate the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 accordingly.

The CBSE earlier has said that this step has been introduced to ensure an unbiased approach to declare Class 10 board results.

Teachers on the designate result committees have also reached out to their city coordinators to point out the concerning areas in the moderation.

Some schools have also questioned if it is fair to evaluate students on the basis of the performance of students of 2019 or 2020.

Several similar messages have been shared with various city coordinators, seeking urgent attention of the CBSE and a more relaxed approach from the board.

Recently, the CBSE had shared the new moderation policy with various schools for the calculation of the 10th Result amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had shared the brackets in which the marks of Class 10 students would have to be moderated on. This step was taken to provide a standardized and more unbiased result for the students.

However, the result calculation process is underway and the board has clarified that schools need not call teachers to school.

As per the notification, the committee members have been instructed to meet online to discuss the results.

As the deadline is still there, schools have been asked to compute the result and share the same by June 5 with CBSE.

The CBSE Class 10 Results are scheduled to be released on June 20.

