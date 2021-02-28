CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 practicals to start from Monday

New Delhi: The practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) are set to begin from tomorrow, i.e. Monday (March 1). The board has allowed the schools to complete the practical exams by June 11, which is the last date of the theory exams.

CBSE has issued a set of guidelines to conduct the practical exams which includes including projects and internal assessment. It has said that the exams will be held in students’ respective schools and authorities will have to upload the marks immediately after the assessment.

In a letter addressed to the Principals and Heads of Schools, the board said that both internal and external examiners will be present during the exam. The board has also provided detailed marks distribution for the assessment.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the practical exams will conducted by the schools while adhering to all necessary guidelines of the local government.

In case the guidelines are not followed, the exams will be cancelled and the students will be awarded marks based on their score in the theory exam of the respective subject. An observer will also be appointed by the board to supervise the conduct of the exam.

The students will be divided into two sub-groups with 25 students in each. The labs where the exam will be conducted have to be sanitised before holding the exam.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing during the entire exercise. The schools are required to prepare separate entry and exit for students and take adequate measures for the safety of students’ and staff.

