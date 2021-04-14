CBSE Board Exams canceled, postponed: Here’s how political leaders reacted to government’s big decision

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exam for Class 10 has been cancelled, while for Class 12 it has been postponed, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday (April 14) after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board," Nishank tweeted.

There were demands from several corners for the cancellation and postponement of exams to ensure safety pf children who would be at risk if they appear for offline exams.

The reactions started pouring in soon after the major announcement by the Centre. Here are some of the top reactions:

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal: “I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: “Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams however a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It’s unfair. I urge the government to decide now.”

“In our country along with regular industries, we have narrative building industries too. They have become too predictable now. After vaccine shortage, now it is ban political rallies. next cancel CBSE exams..later it will be shortage Remedisivir injections.. never ending pattern,” said BL Santhosh, National General Secretary, BJP.

“It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10&12 was being demanded by all of us since many days,” tweeted AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

