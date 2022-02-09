CBSE Board's BIG announcement: Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams 2022 to begin from April 26

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that it conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26.

The CBSE Board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-2 board exams for Class 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ricRahVNYR — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon, he added.

The board conducted term-1 exams in November-December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

This is for the first time that the CBSE Board is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. This has been done in view of the current Covid situation in the country. Last year, during the second wave of Covid, the board could not conduct exams and had to come up with an alternative assessment scheme to prepare results.

The CBSE Board also recently warned students against fake notices regarding term 1 result date and misinformation about term 2 exams. In the term-2 exam notification, CBSE reiterated that any exam-related information on social media should be taken into account after verifying it on the official website.

