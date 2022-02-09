हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE Board'

CBSE Board's BIG announcement: Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams 2022 to begin from April 26

The CBSE Board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

CBSE Board&#039;s BIG announcement: Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams 2022 to begin from April 26

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that it conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26.

The CBSE Board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

 

 

The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon, he added.

The board conducted term-1 exams in November-December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

This is for the first time that the CBSE Board is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. This has been done in view of the current Covid situation in the country. Last year, during the second wave of Covid, the board could not conduct exams and had to come up with an alternative assessment scheme to prepare results.

The CBSE Board also recently warned students against fake notices regarding term 1 result date and misinformation about term 2 exams. In the term-2 exam notification, CBSE reiterated that any exam-related information on social media should be taken into account after verifying it on the official website.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE Board'cbse class 1012 Term 2 Board examsCBSE Board exam 2022CBSE Board Term 2 exam dateCBSE
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 LIVE: PM Modi’s BIG interview to begin shortly

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Karnataka Hijab controversy referred to a larger bench