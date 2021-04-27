हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE brings major changes in examination, assessment pattern, check details here

File Photo

New Delhi: In a bid to move towards Competency Based Education (CBE), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to adopt NCERT Learning Outcomes and made changes in the examination and assessment practices.

The Board has written a letter to heads of all affiliated schools recommending the new practices that are in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

“The National Education Policy 2020 has affirmed the need to move from rote to competency-based learning in order to help in developing creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” the letter from CBSE said.

While the overall marks and duration of the exams remain the same, changes have been made in the composition of assessment tasks.

Here’s the new Examination/Assessment pattern:

According to the new composition of year-end or Board exams for Class 9 and 10 students, 30% marks will be allocated for Competency Based Questions. These can be in form of MCQs, Case-based questions, Source-based Integrated questions or any other types. Apart from this, 20% marks will be for Objective-type questions and the remaining 50% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

For Class 11 and 12 students, Competency Based Questions will make up for 20% marks, 20% for Objective-type questions and the remaining 60% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

Read the CBSE notification here:

