CBSE, CISCE board exams 2021 cancelled: Here are top 5 updates

CBSE class 12 board exams 2021: The Centre on Tuesday (June 1 ) announced to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after attending a crucial meeting with ministers and stakeholders on the matter, stated that the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth." PM Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must end: PM Modi on CBSE class 12 exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the meeting that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

COVID-19 situation is dynamic across the country

He said the COVID-19 situation is dynamic across the country, and that the number of cases is coming down with some states managing the situation through effective micro-containment, while some states have still opted for a lockdown.

Students shouldn't be forced to appear for exams in a stressful situation: PM Modi

Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation, he noted, asserting that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year," the statement said.

In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including by the state governments.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hail decision to cancel CBSE class 12 exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a 'big relief' that the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled. His remark came after the Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been against the idea of conducting the exams in the given circumstances, also tweeted, "I am happy that the never-ending class 12 for 1.5 crore students of the country will finally end."

Kejriwal had earlier tweeted in Hindi: "Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on the basis of past performance."

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wishes students

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "I wish all the students very best in their careers. I would like to reiterate safety and career of students is of paramount importance for Modi government". Nishank, was earlier in the day hospitalised at AIIMS due to post-Covid complications.

Amid continuing demands for cancellation of exams by a large section of students and parents, the ministry had called a high-level meeting last Sunday to deliberate on the issue which was also attended by state education ministers and education secretaries.

The CBSE had proposed two options -- conducting regular exams for only major subjects at notified centres or holding shorter-duration exams at the school where a student is enrolled. The proposed time-line for conducting the exams was between July 15 to August 26 and declaring the results in September. States were asked to submit detailed suggestions by May 25.

Majority of states opted for the second option which included conducting 90 minutes exams for major subjects at students' home schools. Few states also insisted on vaccinating students before going ahead with the exams.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students , while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The government had informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.

Live TV