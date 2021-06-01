CBSE, CISCE board exams cancelled: When did this happen before?

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday (June 1) decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Soon after, the CISCE board also announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams.

The announcements came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the subject.

PM Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

This is not the first time CBSE had to cancel board examinations. Last year too, CBSE had to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15, 2020.

The board came up with a system to assess the students based on scores of the previous three examinations.

Following the footsteps of CBSE, CISCE also cancelled the ICSE 10th Board Exams 2020 and ISC 12th Board Exams 2020.

This year, various state boards also had to cancel or postpone board exams for Class 10 and 12.

Rajasthan government in April announced the postponement of Class 10, 12 board examinations.

Similar decisions were taken by other boards including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and other state boards.

