CBSE

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams crucial for future of students, should be conducted: Bihar Education Minister

Choudhary requested the central government to announce the probable dates of board exams so that the students get appropriate time to prepare.

File Photo

Patna: Even as the uncertainty of CBSE and CISCE Class 12 board exams remains, the Bihar government has called out in favour of conducting the exams saying they are crucial for the future of the students.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday (May 25) said that both CBSE and CISCE board exams help shape the future of the students and hence should be conducted.

He, however, said that in order to carry out the exams, a favourable environment must be created for the safety of students and staff that take part in the exercise.

Choudhary requested the central government to announce the probable dates of board exams so that the students get appropriate time to prepare.

In response to a question, the minister said that if any teacher died due to COVID-19 while conduction the exams, suitable compensation will be given as per the rules.

Bihar has a provision to provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for those who die of COVID-19.

