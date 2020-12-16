CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 exams dates, syllabus: Latest updates here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to interact with teachers on Thursday (December 17) to hold discussions over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates. Earlier, Pokhriyal had interacted with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10 to address the issues related to CBSE Board exams, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.

During discussion on December 10, the Union Minister spoke on several topics including postponing of exams, syllabus, mode of exam and reopening of schools. For his part, Pokhriyal made it clear that there is no plan to cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 and NEET 2021 exams. He also said that the government is planning to hold multiple sessions of JEE Main from 2021.

During his interaction, the Education Minister made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control. Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

CBSE in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

Few months ago, CBSE had reduced the syllabus by around 30% for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 as classes were not held this academic session due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India.

Pokhriyal did not reveal any final date or tentative date for the NEET 2021 exam on December 10 but he said that NEET 2021 will not be cancelled and asked the students to prepare for the exam.

"NEET 2021 will not be cancelled because it will be a big loss for the students and the nation. We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister added.

It is to be noted that the syllabus of both JEE Main and NEET exams are still the same and several students have requested the minister to take steps aimed at reducing the syllabus for these competitive exams. The students said that they have not been able to attend classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and the susbsequent lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the dealy virus in the country.