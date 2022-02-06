CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 results 2022: When can students expect scorecard? Check latest updates here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon.

According to the reports, the board is set to release the results for Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam this week, but no official announcement was made on the same.

Students must note that once released, they will be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

For more details, students can keep checking the official website of CBSE for updates on results as well as their Term 2 exam.

Here are the steps to check scores:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website (cbse.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, other details and click on submit

Step 4: Your classes 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print out for future reference

Other ways to check results:

It may be noted that the students can also check their scores on DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in); and on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

CBSE has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail".

Live TV