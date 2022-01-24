CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results ​​likely to be released today at cbse.gov.in - Here's how to check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results: Lakhs of students across India are waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results.

As per various media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result on Monday (January 24). However, no such official announcement has been made by the Board yet.

Once announced, students can view their results via different modes.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

Once results are declared, students need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in).

On the homepage, click on the 'results' link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Enter your details including your roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results?

Students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

