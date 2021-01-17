CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date sheet release time, date and other updates; check here

Students of Class 10 and Class 12 are eagerly waiting for the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date sheet ever since Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced recently that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 till June 10.

Though the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the announcement of the date sheet, it is widely speculated that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January.

For his part, Pokhriyal had also announced that the government is making efforts to release the dates as soon as possible. A notice on CBSE’s website said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be declared in the coming days. Students should monitor the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in, for any announcement and should not fall prey to the fake news circulating about the datesheet.

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 date sheet is released, students can follow these steps to check it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’

Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

Step 5: Save and download the date sheet for future reference.

A few weeks ago, the CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board exams by 30 per cent but on December 31, the education minister made it clear that the further syllabus deduction for the upcoming board exams is going to be tough and he had suggested the students to start preparing for the exams.