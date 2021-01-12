CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet for Class 10, 12 to be released this week? Check steps to download it

CBSE board exam 2021: Lakhs of students of Class 10 and Class 12 are eagerly waiting for the CBSE board to release the final datesheet for Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had last month announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10 in the written mode. The education minister had also announced that the board has been trying to release the datesheet at the earliest.

Although CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the announcement of the date sheet, it is widely speculated that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January. An official notice on CBSE’s website said that the date sheet for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon. Students who will be appearing for the CBSE board exams this year can keep an eye on the official website of the board - cbse.nic.in and the official social media handles of Pokhriyal.

A notice on CBSE's website said that the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be declared in the coming days. Students should monitor the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in, for any announcements and should not fall prey to fake news circulating around the datesheet.

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 date sheet is released, students can follow these steps to check it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, 'CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th'

Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

Step 5: Save and download the date sheet for future reference.

A few weeks ago, the CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board exams by 30 per cent, but on December 31, the education minister made it clear that the further syllabus deduction for the upcoming board exams is going to be tough and he had suggested the students to start preparing for the exams.

