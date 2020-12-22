CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 dates: Education Ministry's major announcement on dates, online exams; check details

Days after the Centre made a big decision on JEE-Main 2021 exam schedule, the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday made several major announcements. Pokhriyal took to micro-blogging site Twitter to interact live with teachers.

Speculation has been going rife on the date and schedule expecting Centre to make a major announcement on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams. The Education Ministry was earlier scheduled to make the announcement on December 17 but it was postponed to December 22, considering the overwhelming response.

Taking to Twitter, the Education Ministry said that the board exams will not be held till February. He added that the decision on exam dates will take place later after holding a meeting and discuss on this later

On online exams, he said that such methods for exams might not be right. He added that for online exams a laptop, electricity and stable internet for each student is a challenge.

He dismissed calls on cancelling exams and promoting students without holding exams, adding that the students might have a problem in the future. He stated that board exams will be held but at a postponed date. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January or February 2021.

He also said that India is the first country which is introducing AI at the school level. The minister lauded CBSE asserting that it has trained 4.80 lakh teachers in online education teaching. On reducing syllabus, he said that it won't be reduced further as CBSE has already curbed syllabus by 30 per cent.

While the Education Ministry is yet to announce the final date sheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, it has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only.

As part of the central government initiative to conduct exams on time during the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Minister has planned a three-way dialogue with students, parents and teachers across the country.

After several social media posts went viral claiming the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March, CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

In his last webinar interaction, Education Minister 'Nishank' made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control. Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, the question paper will also see several changes in 2021. It is learnt that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams question paper will be more application-based and the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably.

The minister also talked about these changes and assured the students that they will get an ample amount of time to prepare for boards. Pokhriyal said that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates will be announced well in advance.

CBSE in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

A few months ago, CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 as classes were not held this academic session due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India. About 30 lakh students appear for CBSE board exams every year. In 2019, 31.14 lakh students had registered for CBSE board exams.

