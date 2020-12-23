Class 10, 12 board exams in June for this state; here's what you should know

The board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in June one after another, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday. The class 10 (Madhyamik) exams will be held first and the class 12 (Ucchya Madhyamik) examinations after that, he said. The exams are usually held between February and March every year.

"We have accepted the recommendations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Education Education on holding the exams on later dates in view of the pandemic situation," Chatterjee said. "If the situation changes, the board and council will take decisions accordingly," he added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations till February 2021 in view of the COVID-19 situation. Days after the Centre made a big decision on JEE-Main 2021 exam schedule, Pokhriyal on Tuesday made several major announcements. Pokhriyal took to micro-blogging site Twitter to interact live with teachers.

Speculation has been going rife on the date and schedule expecting Centre to make a major announcement on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams. The Education Ministry was earlier scheduled to make the announcement on December 17 but it was postponed to December 22, considering the overwhelming response.

Taking to Twitter, the Education Ministry said that the board exams will not be held till February. He added that the decision on exam dates will take place later after holding a meeting and discuss this later. On online exams, he said that such methods for exams might not be right. He added that for online exams a laptop, electricity and stable internet for each student is a challenge.

He dismissed calls on cancelling exams and promoting students without holding exams, adding that the students might have a problem in the future. He stated that board exams will be held but at a postponed date. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January or February 2021. He also said that India is the first country which is introducing AI at the school level.

The minister lauded CBSE asserting that it has trained 4.80 lakh teachers in online education teaching. On reducing syllabus, he said that it won't be reduced further as CBSE has already curbed syllabus by 30 per cent.

